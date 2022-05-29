Calin Manda wins Bucharest ITF tournament

The Romanian tennis player Calin Manda won the ITF USD 15,000-tournament in Bucharest, Ioana Cup, hosted by Tennis Club Herastrau on Sunday, after defeating Cezar Cretu 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Manda (24 years old, 777 ATP) prevailed after an hour and 22 minutes in front of the third favorite (21 years old, 457 ATP), this being his first ITF singles title. Manda had three more doubles titles, won in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Cretu had prevailed in both straight games so far with Manda, in September 2021 at Pirot (Serbia), 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinals, and this year in March, in Antalya, Turkey 6-2, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.AGERPRES