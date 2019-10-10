Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: All ALDE MPs are present and will vote censure motion

All the MPs of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) are present and will vote on the censure motion, said the party's leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on Thursday.

"Today the motion will pass, rest assured. (...) After the motion passes, as you know, the president must start consultations with the political parties, after which he will appoint a prime minister, a prime minister who should prepare a governing program to submit to Parliament for approval, together with the Government list," said Tariceanu.He stated that ALDE would support a National Liberal Party (PNL) transitional Government, but will not be part of the Executive."It seems to me that we have two solutions: a political solution based on a political Government and a technocratic solution that displeases me, I do not trust it. The political solution should be based on those who initiated the motion - PNL", explained Tariceanu.