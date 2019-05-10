Calin-Popescu Tariceanu: We don't criticize EU, but ephemeral leaders having lost their compass

Senate President Calin-Popescu Tariceanu told AGERPRES in an interview that a fair representation of Romania in the European Union is needed and that the party he is heading wants equal rights for all Union citizens, regardless of their origin country.

"We don't criticize the Union, but the lack of democracy and the exaggerated influence of the bureaucracy from Brussels. We don't criticize justice, but the abuses in justice. If the price of accessing Schengen is closing the eyes to abuses in justice, abandoning citizens' rights and freedoms to the hands of the parallel state, I believe it is a price that we cannot pay. (...) We want equal rights for all Union citizens, regardless of their origin country. Subsidies for Romanian farmers equal to those of their colleagues in other EU countries," Tariceanu said.

He also referred to the informal summit of EU leaders, which took place in Sibiu on Thursday, maintaining that the declaration adopted on this occasion was a "vague" one, with the organising country, the holder of the EU Council presidency, Romania, missing from the text.

The Senate President underscored that the first four months of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council are "a real reason of pride," as Romania concluded 90 negotiation files.

Calin-Popescu Tariceanu tackled in the interview both the elections to the European Parliament and the presidential elections in Romania. He said that the portrait of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Coalition candidate is one "completely opposite to the current president."

AGERPRES: The Sibiu Summit ended. Was the meeting "a success for Romania," as you voiced your hope in the welcome message on Facebook?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: I promised not to say too much during the summit, hoping that it would be a consistent one and bringing something for Romanians as well. Nevertheless, I am disappointed by the results. I find it a vague declaration, with general ideas that are often enunciated, but never respected. The declaration speaks of the fall of the Iron Curtain, but doesn't give us the guarantee that a Velvet Curtain is not unknowingly installed behind beautiful words, namely a two-speed Europe.

I don't like that there have already been talks about a 27-state Europe. The UK is too easily let go of. I believe the "battle for England" hasn't finished yet. It is a declaration in which Romania, the organising country and the president of the Council, isn't mentioned! Nothing concrete assuring us we'll have a one-speed Europe. Nothing of the need to bring the subsidies of Romanian farmers at the same level to that of the other European farmers. Nothing concrete about Schengen or CVM. I was under the impression of a banquet organised by Mr. Iohannis for him and his friends. From the manner in which he pulled the strings to be the only Romanian there, I believe he threw the farewell party.

It is a shame that Mr. Iohannis hasn't managed to raise to the height of the moment and preferred to remain a petty politician criticizing his country, people and government in front of the foreign officials. I understand now, after I heard Mr. Juncker's statement, from whom Mr. Iohannis is learning the division technique: 'We have chosen Sibiu because it represents Central Europe and Western Europe' - says Mr. Juncker. But he isn't Romanian and cannot know that Cluj or Timisoara, Craiova, Iasi or Constanta are as European and as Western. Let us not mention Bucharest! But Mr. Iohannis knows this, and, if he had chosen to be the president of all Romanians and not only that of those who like him, he should have told Mr. Juncker this thing.

AGERPRES: You have made an appeal that, for the day of the Summit, the internal disputes be abandoned. How do you comment on President Iohannis' Sibiu statements, according to which the delay of welcoming Romania in Schengen would be generated by the attitude of "some Romanian politicians attacking justice and the European institutions" ?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: Do you remember how many hopes the Romanians had when they elected a German for their president? We all thought: "you'll see how well it is going to be from now on!.' 'The guy knows Merkel, those of BMW or Mercedes,' 'You'll see how many investments he will bring to Romania. You'll see how respected we'll be.' No one in Romania can say, after five years of Iohannis' tenure, that Romanians have benefited with something from Mr. Iohannis' friendships. Maybe only Mr. Iohannis. Therefore, after five years of failed tenure, he must find someone to blame. We don't criticize the European Union, but the ephemeral leaders who have lost their compass. We don't criticize the Union, but the lack of democracy and the exaggerated influence of the bureaucracy from Brussels. We don't criticize justice, but the abuses in justice. If the price of accessing Schengen is closing the eyes to abuses in justice, abandoning citizens' rights and freedoms to the hands of the parallel state, I believe it is a price that we cannot pay.

AGERPRES: The EPP candidate to the European Commission presidency, Manfred Weber, said in Sibiu that PSD and ALDE don't play any role in the European families they are part of, the two parties from Romania being excluded from the decision-making table. Do you agree with Weber?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: The EPP candidate is in election campaign, as well! He says what he believes can help his allies in Bucharest. In regards to ALDE, the situation is completely opposite. Our political family seems to take another direction and would like to merge with a bigger structure. We remain Liberals and we continue to fight for a Liberal component in the EP.

AGERPRES: How do you appreciate the first four months of the Romanian presidency at the EU Council?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: They are a reason of pride, for certain. Everyone mobilised, as we, Romanians, know how to mobilise, in case of need, and I see the results are raising to the level of the efforts. This happened in spite of the skepticism announced by Mr. Iohannis and his friends. Romania concluded a record number of files compared to the other states. From the data with the Government I have seen that no less than 90 negotiation files were concluded in the first 100 days of tenure. If we had managed a closer cooperation with the Presidential Administration, we would have been able to do even more. With Mr. Iohannis, who does nothing but obstruct, it's complicated to collaborate, as it would be normal.

AGERPRES: What score does ALDE propose for the elections to the European Parliament? What do the ALDE candidates propose to electors, so that they are elected to represent Romanians in the EP?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: We propose at least four parliament members. We have candidates with political and administrative experience, competent people in their areas, former ministers, who will struggle to obtain as much as they can for the country. Our candidates propose topics related to the future of the European Union, of Romania and of Romanians. We don't want a Europe with several speeds, because the Union was built on the principle 'All for one, one for all' and this is how it should remain. We want equal rights for all Union citizens, regardless their origin country. Subsidies for Romanian farmers equal to those of their colleagues from other EU states. We want to produce a common policy in the Union concerning the prices of medicines and medical equipment.

We believe that if the EU negotiates with the big producers, the medicine prices will drop of a significant manner. Double standard on product quality must urgently cease. If I buy an aspirin in Romania, I want to make sure it is as good as the one in Germany. If I buy detergent for home, I want to make sure it washes as well as that in the Netherlands. We want equality for Romanians wherever they lived, worked or study. In regards to the studies, we want the enlargement of the ERASMUS Programme. I see that the current European Commission isn't too optimistic about this educational programme, but it is wrong. ERASMUS is an outstandingly efficient instrument for students and professors of entire Europe and it must continue.

Because we are the most optimistic Europeans and we must be fairly treated by the EU leaders, we expect to get as much as Romania gives. In conclusion, we have clear topics, meant to cover the good functioning of both the EU and a correct representation of Romania.

AGERPRES: Do you think that the fact that Daniel Barbu, the second candidate on ALDE's roll to the European elections, has entered the DNA attention on the verge of the campaign, for some aspects of his activity as AEP president, will affect the party's chances in these elections?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: I trust Daniel Barbu and I know he didn't break criminal law. However, I have serious question marks regarding the case opening during the election campaign, after Daniel Barbu announced he is on the ALDE candidate list. If they had clear evidence, reasonable suspicions, as they say, why didn't they open it sooner? I hope Daniel Barbu will not be forced to go as I was through 4 years in courts to prove his innocence. Because although in the end it is a victory, it is a bitter victory.

AGERPRES: You have many times said that ALDE does not agree with the simultaneous organisation of the referendum on justice and the elections to the EP. What do you recommend to ALDE supporters for this referendum?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: Let us not be hypocrites! This referendum has only one aim - to serve Mr. Iohannis in the elections.When we have elections for the EP only once every 5 years, when we have so many important topics, why do we want to parasite these elections with a referendum? Does Mr. Iohannis really take us for fools? Moreover, if he so loves the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the European Commission, he should know that the two have pronounced themselves against such maneuvers meant to distract attention from the European topics.

Secondly, if you still do this against any logic and recommendation, can't you produce some wise questions? I believe in fighting against corruption, legally - respecting the rights and freedoms of the citizens, without abuses and political directions, and let us not make of this a political instrument of campaign for the president. In short, it is a diversion I don't want to participate in.

AGERPRES: Your judicial situation could be summarised by: acquittal in the case referring to false testimony and sine die postponement in the judicial committee of the Senate for the case in which you are accused of bribe-taking. Can this postponement regarded as a constraint from the PSD through which you should act in the Coalition only in the sense desired by the Social Democrats?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: I have been under surveillance for 8 years, 2008 - 2016, audio, video and I don't know what other tapping, they spent millions of euros from public money hoping to find something in my career. El Chapo himself wasn't granted so much attention. After 8 years, they came up with a political case file that was dismissed by the Supreme Court through two sentences. What prosecutors are we talking about? What cases are we talking about?

Referring to the case in the Senate, I have no problem in presenting myself there when the colleagues decide to put it in the agenda. I am even bothered with the delay. This case is the back-up option which the prosecutors have prepared after the first acquittal in the first case file. I will get over this again, and they will probably come up with the plan C, then D, then... only the DNA knows! I understand they have the mission to clean the spot for the second mandate of Mr. Iohannis! Hey, guys, you found your bad luck with me! There is no constraint, there is no blackmail, from the PSD or from another party. The coalition is working very well, although the theories according to which we are breaking up or having arguments have emerged the second day after the coalition was made and publicly announced.

AGERPRES: You pointed out that you are prepared to enter the race for Cotroceni and that a decision in this respect will be made in the Coalition, after the elections to the European Parliament, depending on some polls results. What do polls say?

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: I believe you are referring to the latest poll in which I am on the same level as Mr. Iohannis. The poll looks good to me, but the true poll is people's vote! There is still time until the presidential elections, we'll decide in the Coalition, after the elections to the EP. Nonetheless, we have the portrait of the candidate: completely opposite the current president.

We need a president who should unite, not divide, as Mr. Iohannis has done. Because we cannot divide the country in parties, 'we' and 'you', in those voting for Mr. Iohannis or against him. If he wants to see this, he should make a poll, not spend tens of millions lei for his curiosities.