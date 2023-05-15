 
     
Capital injections into Romanian insurance companies at 44 ml-plus euros in Q1

Capital injections by foreign shareholders into Romanian insurance companies in Q1 totaled 44.099 million euros, shows National Trade Register Office data.

In the same period of 2022, there were no share capital increases on the insurance market.

Groupama Asigurari was the recipient of the largest capital infusion - 39.97 million euros this March, followed by Garanta Asigurari, with 2.118 million euros in February.

Also, life insurance company Eurolife Asigurari de Viata increased its share capital by 2.004 million euros in January.

The data published monthly by the Trade Register includes the top 40 companies that received share capital contributions, by the size of the amount. AGERPRES

