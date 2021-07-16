Car collision on A2 motoway/17 casualties, including 5 minors

A number of 17 people, including five minors, were injured, on Friday, following the car collision on the southeast A2 motorway Bucharest - Constanta, in the area of Medgidia municipality, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announces.

According to the cited source, following the reconnaissances carried out, so far, the medical crews have provided medical assistance for 17 casualties, out of whom 5 minors.

Road traffic is stopped on Friday morning on the A2 motorway Bucharest - Constanta, in the area of the Medgidia municipality, due to a car collision, in which over 40 cars were involved.According to IGSU, the red intervention plan has been activated.