Caracal case/ Gheorghe Dinca - arrested for 30 days; decision taken by Dolj Court

The Dolj County Court on Saturday decided to held in preventive detention for 30 days Gheorghe Dinca, the man from Caracal Town suspected of murdering a teenager of 15 from the Dobrosloveni locality, Olt County, the charges so far being of traffic in minors and rape.

According to the defendant's lawyer, Alexandru Bogdan, there is no sufficient evidence collected so far for Dinica to be charged with murder, as the defendant only described what he was doing in the time when he is supposed to have committed the crime."The activities he described doing during this time include no criminal activity. (...) From what I noticed, there aren't that many people he could call as witnesses though. Certain clues can be regarded as evidence, but are not enough for such a serious accusation, with more strong evidence to result after the specialized expertise, to see including the provenance of the bones discovered by the police. It is too early to discuss guilt based on just these elements," said the lawyer, who was appointed by the Dolj Bar to represent the defendant.According to him, the call to 112 was made by the 15-year old by using the defendant's phone, but the latter did not admit anything."I discussed with him about everything that happened that day and I will probably meet him again later today. I know his stand, he explained it to me in detail, we cooperated very well. As far as I know, this morning, at 7.00 am, they took his first statement: they only did a search initially and then they did the paperwork. His stand is that he doesn't know the girls, he doesn't know anything about what happened to them," said the lawyer, who also specified he doesn't know the defendant, he was just appointed by the Dolj Bar to represent him in this case.The lawyer also added that Dinca told the investigators the clothes found in his home belonged to his family and not to other persons and about the bones he said were for his dogs and were not of human provenance.The Dolj Court decision was contested by Gheorghe Dinca.On Wednesday, Alexandra Macesanu, a 15-year old girl from the Dobrosloveni locality, the Olt County, disappeared after she hitchiked to Caracal Town. The minor called the emergency number 112 three times, saying she was abducted by a man, but the authorities failed to identify the location. The investigators started to search the home of the 66-year old man on Friday morning, 19 years later from the girl's emergency call.