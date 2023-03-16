Cargo Berlin-Timisoara, an on-the-move theater performance that looks at the world through a truck driver's eyes

The Basca Theater in Timisoara that specializes in community projects and Berlin's Rimini Protokoll Theater come before the public with an on-the-move theater performance with a unique vibe titled "Cargo Berlin - Timisoara" that brings into the spotlight a repurposed truck which carries stories and two truck drivers.

The show will play between March 31 and May 27 in Timisoara, as part of the European Cultural Capital 2023 program.

The performance venue itself is in motion, a 46-seat trailer that travels to city landmarks and also outside Timisoara. The truck converted into a show room has a window on the side, an audio system and stage lights on the outside. The audience is seated inside the truck, where the goods were once stacked. Thus, the truck serves as an observatory, a theater probing lens or mobile binoculars, allowing the public to examine the surroundings like through a microscope, shows a release from the Basca Theater.

"Cargo Berlin - Timisoara" is a theatrical experience that documents the stories of two Romanian truck drivers and shines a light on the challenges faced by freight carriers in Eastern Europe.

Freight carriers from Eastern Europe have captured over 40 percent of the European transport market due to the affordable price, which results in low wages under harsh working conditions for the drivers.

"Cargo Berlin - Timisoara" is based on the show staged in 2006 in Bulgaria, Cargo Sofia X, but each local version of the show has a different cast of truck drivers to share their own stories with the audiences. AGERPRES