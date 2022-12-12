Carols Tram runs from Monday on Bucharest's line 1

Bucharesters who will travel by public transport will be able to listen to Romanian and international carols in the Carol Tram that will run from Monday until January 3, 2023 on the route of line 1, informs the Bucharest Transport Society (STB).

"We have prepared the most beautiful selection of Romanian and international carols, as well as a collection of winter songs, intended to reproduce the magical story of these festive days. With the help of a setting from the fairy tales of our childhood, which captures beloved characters from the village of Santa Claus in the evening, we hope to awaken special experiences and feelings in each of you," the STB press release states.

The vehicle will have a normal operating schedule and can be located in real time with the help of the InfoTB application that can be downloaded directly from the App Store or Google Play.AGERPRES