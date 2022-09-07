Casa Filipescu-Cesianu to host 'Figures of Spanish Cinema' festival

The "Figures of Spanish Cinema" film festival, bringing together six representative productions by Spanish filmmakers, will take place September 13-18, in the garden of Casa Filipescu-Cesianu, the Bucharest City Museum (MMB) announces in a social media post.

The opening of the festival takes place on Tuesday, September 13, at 19:30hrs.

During the six days, starting at 20:00hrs, the following films will run:

* "Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle" (Gustavo Salmeron, 2017) - September 13;

* "Viridiana" (Luis Bunuel, 1961) - September 14;

* "Volver" (Pedro Almodovar, 2006) - September 15;

* "Celda 211" (Daniel Monzon, 2009) - September 16;

* "Chico and Rita" (Javier Mariscal, Tano Errando, Fernando Trueba, 2010) - September 17;

* "Champions" (Javier Fesser, 2018) - September 18.

The six films are subtitled in Romanian. Admission will be free, subject to availability.

Organised by the Embassy of Spain in Bucharest, in collaboration with the Bucharest City Museum, the event also includes an outdoor exhibition made up of a series of photographs taken by Victoria Iglesias, which will travel to Casa Filipescu-Cesianu, September 13 - 25, 2022, told Agerpres.

"This exhibition invites you to a journey through a world of images, sound and dreams. Actors and directors, masters from the past and present, show their most authentic and unexpected sides," says MMB.

Spanish photographer and journalist Victoria Iglesias has published her work in numerous Spanish and international magazines and newspapers including Panorama, El Pais Semanal, El Pais Espana, Paris Match, MTV Magazine, Vanguardia, ABC, Interviu, Grupo Z, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Woman, Publico, and Zendalibros.

Throughout her career, she has taken pictures of the most famous people of Spanish culture, politics and society. Her portraits, taken outside the studios, capture the characters without fear and without concessions, in their most real form.