Catalin Ionita, former chief of Romanian Police, shows up at the DNA

Catalin Ionita, the former head of the Romanian Police, showed up at the DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) headquarters on Wednesday, saying he was called as a suspect.

"As soon as I was called, without any hesitation, I considered it is normal to protect the image of the Ministry and of the Romanian Police against a possible media scandal or a possible unfortunate situation, which is why I decided to take a step back. But, I want to say that I had an impeccable career so far, so that I will do anything to prove the truth and I am positive that will come out," Catalin Ionita declared before entering the DNA headquarters.He refused to comment on the accusations brought to him.Asked if he had ever violated the law, Catalin Ionita replied: "I have absolutely nothing on my conscience."According to judicial sources, the prosecutors would inform him about him having the capacity of a suspect for influence peddling.Catalin Ionita has requested the termination of his mandate as general inspector of IGPR (General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police) for personal reasons, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Tuesday.According to the legal provisions, Minister Carmen Dan sent the documents to the Prime Minister, together with the proposal to authorize as General Inspector of the Romanian Police police quaestor Ioan Buda, former Chief of the Border Police.Principal quaestor Catalin Ionita was authorized as Chief of the Romanian Police on January 17, 2018 for a period of six months.