 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Catalin Tecuceanu and Andrei Toader, take podium at Ostrava event

rtv.net
atletism obstacole

Romanian athletes Catalin Tecuceanu and Andrei Rare Toader took the podium on Thursday at the international event in Ostrava (Czech Republic) as part of the World Athletics Silver Indoor Tour, Agerpres reports.

Tecuceanu took the second place in the 800 m race, with a time of 1 min 47 sec 43/100, being overtaken by Belgian Aurele Vandeputte (1 min 47 sec 43/100).

In the weightlifting event, Rares Toader (CS Dinamo) ranked third, with 20.35 meters, the first two places being taken by the Polish Michal Haratyk, with 20.79 m, and by the Bosnian Mesud Pezer, 20.51 m.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.