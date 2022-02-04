Catalin Tecuceanu and Andrei Toader, take podium at Ostrava event

Romanian athletes Catalin Tecuceanu and Andrei Rare Toader took the podium on Thursday at the international event in Ostrava (Czech Republic) as part of the World Athletics Silver Indoor Tour, Agerpres reports.

Tecuceanu took the second place in the 800 m race, with a time of 1 min 47 sec 43/100, being overtaken by Belgian Aurele Vandeputte (1 min 47 sec 43/100).In the weightlifting event, Rares Toader (CS Dinamo) ranked third, with 20.35 meters, the first two places being taken by the Polish Michal Haratyk, with 20.79 m, and by the Bosnian Mesud Pezer, 20.51 m.