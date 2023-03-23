CCIB: Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, up 12.5pct

The total volume of Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, increasing by 12.5pct compared to the previous year, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) informs.

Of this amount, 3 billion USD represents exports (-3.9pct) and 6.4 billion USD imports (+22.2pct). As of 31 December 2022, there were 17,602 companies with Turkish capital registered in Romania (3rd place) with a subscribed share capital of 0.95 billion USD, which ranks Turkey 14th among the countries investing in our country, told Agerpres.

According to a CCIB press release, a meeting was held at the headquarters of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry between its president, Iuliu Stocklosa, and a delegation from Guris Construction and Engineering Co. Inc. from Ankara (Republic of Turkey).

The main objective of the meeting was to identify collaboration opportunities with Romanian partners, in view of making investments particularly in the chemical and green energy industries. The meeting was attended by the representative of ArgesConcept company, member of the CCIB, partner of the Turkish group.

In the opening, the CCIB president talked about the economic environment of the Capital, as well as about the Chamber's activity, with an emphasis on the wide range of services provided to companies, including to the foreign ones, and on the external relations strategy. In this context, he pointed out the special relations developed by the Chamber with the governmental institutions with a role in promoting international economic and trade relations, with Romanian diplomats abroad, but also with foreign diplomats accredited in Romania.

Moreover, Iuliu Stocklosa expressed his interest in developing economic and trade relations with the Republic of Turkey, a proof in this regard being the seven cooperation agreements concluded by the CCIB with similar organizations of this country. In this context, he underlined the full openness to support bilateral cooperation.

On this occasion, representatives of Guris Construction and Engineering Co. Inc. made an extensive presentation of the main areas in which the team has relevant experience, with an emphasis on: the energy sector (construction of geothermal, wind, solar and hydropower plants), export-oriented investments and construction.

Established in 1958, Guris operates in various regions of Turkey, but also abroad (Middle East, Central Asia, North Africa, Western Balkans). According to the head of the delegation, Mustafa Yilmaz, Guris intends to invest in Romania in an epoxy resin factory, context in which he expressed interest in identifying in our country a supplier of glycerine, the basic raw material for the finished product.

Furthermore, he mentioned that other investments in Romania are being considered, Guris wanting to get involved in the reconstruction process of Ukraine, including through cooperation with Romanian companies.