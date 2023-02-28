CCIR - Bogota Chamber of Commerce, Memorandum of Understanding for bilateral promotion

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bogota Chamber of Commerce for the promotion of bilateral trade and investments, within the framework of the World Chambers Federation (WCF) General Council, an event organized in Colombia, informs the CCIR in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"Both Romania and Colombia, one of the most important countries in Latin America, need a dynamic economic relationship that fully exploits the economic potential of the two countries. It is very important that today, following the discussions with president Uribe, we have managed to establish areas in which Romania and Colombia can have concrete achievements, such as: green energy, sustainability, IT&C, transport and infrastructure. Equally important is the framework created by the WCF meetings through which such contacts can be established at economic level," declared the CCIR president, Mihai Daraban.

Colombian exports to Romania increased by 187.7 percent in 2022, so it is a very good time to build new bridges in the economic field. For more than 140 years we have maintained diplomatic relations with Romania and signed agreements in tourism, culture, scientific, technical and commercial cooperation. The signing of this memorandum represents an opportunity for the Bogota Chamber of Commerce to put Colombia on the investment radar of countries that, at first glance, are very far from Latin America. At the same time, the current geopolitical context can represent an opportunity for Colombia to become a destination for investments, emphasized the president of the Bogota Chamber of Commerce, Nicolas Uribe Rueda.AGERPRES