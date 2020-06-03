CCR: Prolonging terms of local public administration authorities by emergency ordinance, unconstitutional

The pieces of legislation that refer to the prolonging of the mandates of elected officials, but also to who sets the date of the election, are unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has decided, on Wednesday, according to sources.

In the case of the first issue, it was established that the prolonging of the terms of the local public administration authorities is done in Parliament, not by emergency ordinance.

For the second issue, the CCR has established that there is a legislative parallelism which the Constitution does not uphold, the quoted sources mentioned.