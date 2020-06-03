 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CCR: Prolonging terms of local public administration authorities by emergency ordinance, unconstitutional

Inquam Photos / George Calin
CCR

The pieces of legislation that refer to the prolonging of the mandates of elected officials, but also to who sets the date of the election, are unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has decided, on Wednesday, according to sources.

In the case of the first issue, it was established that the prolonging of the terms of the local public administration authorities is done in Parliament, not by emergency ordinance.

For the second issue, the CCR has established that there is a legislative parallelism which the Constitution does not uphold, the quoted sources mentioned.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.