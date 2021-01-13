CCR rejects notification on revision of state social insurance budget for 2020

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected on Wednesday the Government's notification on the law for the revision of the state social insurance budget for 2020, establishing that the normative act is unconstitutional.

"The Constitutional Court, by unanimous vote, rejected as unfounded the objection of unconstitutionality and found that the Law approving the Government's Emergency Ordinance no. 136/2020 for the reviusion of the state social insurance budget for 2020 is constitutional in relation to the criticism received. The criticized law regulates exclusively technical measures, and not the increase or decrease of the pension point, this issue not being the object of this notification. According to the constant jurisprudence of the Court, the appreciation of the sufficient or not character of the budgetary resources represents a problem exclusively of political opportunity, and not of constitutionality, so that it exceeds the competence of the Constitutional Court," the constitutional judges specify in the minute of the decision.

In mid-October last year, the Executive notified the CCR in view of exercising prior constitutional review of the Law approving Government's Emergency Ordinance 136/2020 - revision of the state social insurance budget for 2020.