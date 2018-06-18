CCR rejects President Iohannis' notification regarding modification of Law on organziation of referendum (official)

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on Tuesday decided that the modifications brought to the Law on the organization of the referendum are constitutional, after rejecting as inadmissible the notification filed by President Klaus Iohannis.

According to as release of the CCR sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the plenum of the Constitutional Court debated, as part of the control process before promulgation, the constitutionality challenge filed by the Romanian President in relation to the Law on the modification and supplementation of the Law no. 3/200 on the organization and holding of a referendum.After debates, the Constitutional Court, with a majority of votes, rejected the constitutionality challenge as inadmissible.The decision is final and mandatory and it shall be communicated to the Romanian President.On May 18, Klaus Iohannis sent a notification to the Constitutional Court saying that the Law on the modification and supplementation of the Law no. 3/200 on the organization and holding of a referendum, which refers to certain provisions concerning the referendum that has to be organized within a procedure to revise the Constitution, was unconstitutional.