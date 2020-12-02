Central Bank international reserves, down to EUR 33,393 million, at November end

On 30 November 2020, the National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 33,393 million, compared to EUR 33,795 million on 31 October 2020, according to a BNR release issued on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

In November, the following flows were recorded: EUR 1,142 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, inflows into the European Commission's account and others.

Furthermore, November also saw EUR 1,544 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves (including those resulted from the decision to cut the minimum reserve requirement ratio on foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions, starting with the 24 November - 23 December 2020 period, from 6 percent to 5 percent), interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and others.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,054 million.

On 30 November 2020, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 38,447 million, compared to EUR 39,147 million on 31 October 2020.