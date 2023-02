The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 7.00 percent per annum, in its January meeting on monetary policy, the BNR informs.

Moreover, BNR decided to leave unchanged the lending (Lombard) facility rate at 8.00 percent per annum and the deposit facility rate at 6.00 percent per annum and to keep the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions. AGERPRES