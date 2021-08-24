Central bank: Non-government loans advance 2.1 pct this July

Loans granted by credit institutions to the non-government sector were 2.1 pct higher this July compared to the month before, at 306.590 billion RON (up 1.1 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release on Tuesday.

RON-denominated loans accounted for 71.1 pct of the total, up 2 pct, and foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in domestic RON, accounting for 28.9 pct of non-government loans, advanced 2.3 percent (expressed in EUR, the increase was 2.5 pct).

Compared to the year-ago period, loans to the non-government sector were 12.6 pct higher (7.3 pct in real terms), on account of the 17.4 pct advance of the RON-denominated component (11.9 pct in real terms) and of the 2.5 pct increase in the foreign currency-denominated component expressed in RON (expressed in EUR, the forex component was 0.6 pct up).The credit to the general government was 0.1 pct higher in July 2021 compared to the month before, at 159.658 billion RON, and 19.6 pct higher (13.9 pct in real terms) YoY.Broad money (M3) as of end-July 2021 amounted to 525.187 billion RON, 1.1 pct up (0.1 pct in real terms) from June 2020 and 17.7 pct higher compared to July 2020 (+12.2 pct in real terms).