 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Central bank: Non-government loans inch up 0.7 pct in February

Agerpres
BNR

The balance of non-government credit granted by credit institutions inched up 0.7% in February 2021 compared to January 2021 (0.3% in real terms), to the level of 285.543 billion lei, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

RON-denominated loans, with a share of 69.9% in the total volume of non-government credit, increased by 1.2%, to 199.636 billion lei, whereas foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON, with a share of 30.1% in the total non-government credit decreased by 0.3%, to 85.906 billion lei (similar evolution when the indicator is expressed in euros).

Compared to the same period of 2020, non-government credit registered an increase of 5.3% (2.1% in real terms), due to the 9.9% advance of the RON-denominated component (6.5% in real terms) and the decrease by 3.9% of decline in the foreign currency-denominated component expressed in RON (expressed in EUR, the forex component was by 5.2% lower).

RON-denominated loans granted to the population amounted to 120.076 billion lei, at the end of February, up by 0.8% compared to January, respectively by 8.8% compared to February 2020, and the foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON totaled 30.530 billion lei, down by 1.3% compared to January and by 10.2% compared to February 2020.

Also, RON-denominated loans granted to companies amounted to 79.559 billion lei, up by 1.8% compared to January 2021 and by 11.7% compared to February 2020. Foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON for companies reached 55.376 billion lei, by 0.2% higher compared to January and by 0.1% lower compared to February 2020.

According to BNR data, government credit increased in February 2021 by 3% compared to January 2021, to 155.449 billion lei. Compared to February 2020, it increased by 35.5% (31.4% in real terms).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.