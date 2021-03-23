Central bank: Non-government loans inch up 0.7 pct in February

The balance of non-government credit granted by credit institutions inched up 0.7% in February 2021 compared to January 2021 (0.3% in real terms), to the level of 285.543 billion lei, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

RON-denominated loans, with a share of 69.9% in the total volume of non-government credit, increased by 1.2%, to 199.636 billion lei, whereas foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON, with a share of 30.1% in the total non-government credit decreased by 0.3%, to 85.906 billion lei (similar evolution when the indicator is expressed in euros).

Compared to the same period of 2020, non-government credit registered an increase of 5.3% (2.1% in real terms), due to the 9.9% advance of the RON-denominated component (6.5% in real terms) and the decrease by 3.9% of decline in the foreign currency-denominated component expressed in RON (expressed in EUR, the forex component was by 5.2% lower).

RON-denominated loans granted to the population amounted to 120.076 billion lei, at the end of February, up by 0.8% compared to January, respectively by 8.8% compared to February 2020, and the foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON totaled 30.530 billion lei, down by 1.3% compared to January and by 10.2% compared to February 2020.

Also, RON-denominated loans granted to companies amounted to 79.559 billion lei, up by 1.8% compared to January 2021 and by 11.7% compared to February 2020. Foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON for companies reached 55.376 billion lei, by 0.2% higher compared to January and by 0.1% lower compared to February 2020.

According to BNR data, government credit increased in February 2021 by 3% compared to January 2021, to 155.449 billion lei. Compared to February 2020, it increased by 35.5% (31.4% in real terms).