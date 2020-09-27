Singurul EXIT-POLL din România, ora 21.00. Au mai rămas 0 zile 5 ore 16 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Central Electoral Bureau (BEC): 23.71 per cent of the electors voted until 2.00 pm

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
alegeri vot

The turnout for the local elections, nationwide, was, on Sunday, until 2.00 pm, of 23.71 per cent, according to the reports of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), according to AGERPRES.

In urban areas, the turnout was 11,00 per cent and in the rural areas 12.71 per cent.

In Bucharest, 18.14 per cent of the electors voted until this hour.

In district 1, the turnout was 21.52 per cent of the total registered voters, in district 2 - 19.01 per cent, in district 3 - 15.38 per cent, in district 4 - 18.55 per cent, in district 5 - 18.81 per cent and in district 6 - 19.52 per cent.

In 2016, the turnout until 2.00 pm was 24.96 per cent.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.