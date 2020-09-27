Central Electoral Bureau (BEC): 23.71 per cent of the electors voted until 2.00 pm

The turnout for the local elections, nationwide, was, on Sunday, until 2.00 pm, of 23.71 per cent, according to the reports of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), according to AGERPRES.

In urban areas, the turnout was 11,00 per cent and in the rural areas 12.71 per cent.

In Bucharest, 18.14 per cent of the electors voted until this hour.

In district 1, the turnout was 21.52 per cent of the total registered voters, in district 2 - 19.01 per cent, in district 3 - 15.38 per cent, in district 4 - 18.55 per cent, in district 5 - 18.81 per cent and in district 6 - 19.52 per cent.

In 2016, the turnout until 2.00 pm was 24.96 per cent.