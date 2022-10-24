Ceronav gets Global Wind Organization accreditation

The Romanian Training Centre for Merchant Marine and Harbour Personnel - Ceronav has successfully completed the accreditation procedures for the Global Wind Organization (GWO) courses, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

GWO training standards provide course participants with the knowledge and skills to understand and reduce the risk associated with safety hazards in the wind turbine industry.

In order to become a GWO approved training provider, the certification body must meet requirements that comply with GWO standards and criteria. Also, any person with a GWO certificate in the wind industry database (WINDA) is considered competent and knowledgeable according to the objectives of this standard, told Agerpres.

As of October 20, 2022, Ceronav becomes a supplier for safety courses for people working under the GWO standard.

The range of courses for which accreditation was obtained includes the following initial courses and their updates: EFA - Enhanced First Aid Training; FA - First Aid; FAW - Fire Awareness; MH - Manual Handling; SS - Sea Survival.

"The GWO accreditation represents a recognition of the indisputable qualities of Ceronav's experts and the modern facilities at our disposal. We are permanently connected to the needs of personnel trained within Ceronav and must do everything we can to substantially increase the number of technicians who have standardized GWO training in the wind turbine industry and to provide them with a fully safe working environment," said Ovidiu Sorin Cupsa, general manager of Ceronav, IMO Maritime Ambassador.

The Global Wind Organization is a non-profit organization founded and owned by the most important manufacturers and owners/operators of wind turbines worldwide.

Members of this organization make sustained efforts to create a safe working environment in the wind turbine industry by establishing common international standards for safety training and emergency procedures.