CERT-RO organises certCON10 conference on October 22

The National Computer Security Incident Response Center (CERT-RO) organizes on October 22, online, the 10th edition of the annual international conference "The New Global Challenges in Cyber Security" (certCON10 ).

The conference will address topics of interest in the field of cybersecurity, such as: 5G Toolbox, certification and standardization, education, awareness and psychology in cybersecurity, e-Governance & women in cyber, incidents and security measures, NIS review, emerging technologies, IoT , Blockchain etc."certCON will provide the opportunity for Romanian and foreign experts from the public and private environment to share the experience gained in the field of cybersecurity and, at the same time, to exchange ideas and good practices in a friendly and professional environment, updated information on the latest cyber security challenges, future trends, and current solutions or technologies," CERT-RO said in a statement.Each year, the CERT-RO conference brings together hundreds of cybersecurity experts, government officials and policy makers, as well as representatives of private companies from various fields and industries, NGOs and academia, providing a generous space for debates and presentations on technical and legislative issues in the field of cybersecurity in the Romanian, European and international space.