CExN of PSD kicks off at Parliament Palace

The reunion of the National executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democrat Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) kicked off on Sunday at the Parliament Palace, with the draft budget for 2019, some matters related to the administration, and the preparations for the EP election on the agenda.

The PSD secretary general Codrin Stefanescu on Thursday had said for AGERPRES that the meeting will address organisational matters, too.

Ahead of the reunion, certain top PSD members made statements in connection with the draft budget, some saying are happy with it (Marian Oprisan, president of the Vrancea County Council or Dumitru Buzatu, president of the PSD Vaslui organisation), others saying they advised the MPs not to vote for it in its current form (Robert Negoita, mayor of Bucharest's district #3).