 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CExN of the PSD votes on new Dancila Cabinet formula

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
dragnea dancila

The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) on Monday approved the new formula of the Dancila Cabinet, after some ministers were reshuffled.

Ilan Laufer will join again the government team as Minister of Development.

Gabriel Les was nominated for the office of Minister of Defence, replacing Mihai Fifor, the President of the Committee on budget-finance in the Deputies Chamber, Marius Budai, became Minister of Labour and Social Justice, replacing Lia Olguta Vasilescu, the latter being proposed to take over the Transport portfolio from Lucian Sova, announced at the end of the meeting PM Viorica Dancila.

Niculae Badalau will take over the office of Minister of Economy, replacing Danut Andrusca, Alexandru Petrescu will take over the office of Minister of Communications, replacing Petru Bogdan Cojocaru, Daniel Breaz will take the Ministry of Culture, instead of George Ivascu, and Constantin-Bogdan Matei was nominated for Minister of Youth and Sports, instead of Ioana Bran.

Mihai Fifor will take over the PSD departments, mentioned the PM.

Agerpres .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Smart Start USA

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Alexandru Marghiloman General Averescu

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.