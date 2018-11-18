CExN of the PSD votes on new Dancila Cabinet formula

The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) on Monday approved the new formula of the Dancila Cabinet, after some ministers were reshuffled.

Ilan Laufer will join again the government team as Minister of Development.

Gabriel Les was nominated for the office of Minister of Defence, replacing Mihai Fifor, the President of the Committee on budget-finance in the Deputies Chamber, Marius Budai, became Minister of Labour and Social Justice, replacing Lia Olguta Vasilescu, the latter being proposed to take over the Transport portfolio from Lucian Sova, announced at the end of the meeting PM Viorica Dancila.

Niculae Badalau will take over the office of Minister of Economy, replacing Danut Andrusca, Alexandru Petrescu will take over the office of Minister of Communications, replacing Petru Bogdan Cojocaru, Daniel Breaz will take the Ministry of Culture, instead of George Ivascu, and Constantin-Bogdan Matei was nominated for Minister of Youth and Sports, instead of Ioana Bran.

Mihai Fifor will take over the PSD departments, mentioned the PM.

Agerpres .