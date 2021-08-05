CFA Romania Association analyzes Romanians' perceive population aging

Population aging is a topical issue for many states in the world, and Romania is facing the same problems, to which it must find solutions in the coming years, says the CFA Romania Association, which launched the survey "Population aging is a problem we all share!"

"Financial independence in old age depends on the decisions we make when we are young. Financial security, especially after retirement, is of overwhelming importance for both individuals and society as a whole, and globally it is necessary for most countries to cope. In the context in which Romania's population is declining and the number of active people is declining, we ask ourselves whether we can rely on the "welfare of the state." We believe that we are the ones who need to solve this problem, as we will be those elderly people who will retire, many at the same time, that is why we must take measures and take care of our financial independence. In trying to bring an informed perspective and a basis for constructive debates in Romanian society on population aging and possible solutions, the CFA Romania Association launches the survey "Population aging is a problem we all share!" it is mentioned in a press release of the Association, sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

According to Andreea Nica, member of the Board of Directors of the CFA Romania Association, the results of the survey will be analyzed, and later a study will be published that aims to analyze the attitude of Romanians towards aging."The questions in the survey address how Romanians assess the state's ability to promote the economic and social well-being of its citizens, how each of us perceives aging and what measures we take to ensure our financial independence and a decent standard of living in the future," says Nica.The CFA Romania Association considers this approach important and wants to involve the institutional environment, employers and the business environment as well as the individual participants in a constructive dialogue, oriented towards identifying the most appropriate solutions regarding the aging population in Romania.