CFR Cluj, eliminated from UEFA Europa League, after defeat with Red Star Belgrade

CFR Cluj Astra Giurgiu

CFR Cluj was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League, after being defeated by Red Star Belgrade with the score of 2-1 (1-1), on Thursday evening, on the Dr. Constantin Radulescu stadium in central-western Cluj-Napoca, during the second leg of the play-off.

Defeated in Belgrade as well, with 4-0, CFR Cluj will remain with the participation in the Europa Conference League groups.

Just like in the first match, Romania's champion paid the price of large individual mistakes, although it evolved better. Croatian Gabriel Debeljuh (34) scored the goal for CFR, and Serbia's champions, Aleksandar Katai (4 - penalty) and Milan Pavkov (53) made the difference for RSB, Agerpres informs.

