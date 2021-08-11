CFR Cluj knocked out of Champions' League by Swiss champions Young Boys Bern

CFR Cluj has been knocked out of the Champions League in football, after Young Boys defeated them by 3-1 (3-1), on Tuesday evening, on the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, in the second leg of the third preliminary round.

After 1-1 in Cluj-Napoca, CFR leaves the competition and will play in the Europa League play-off.

CFR and Young Boys were part of the same group in the last season of Europa League, the result in Cluj-Napoca being a draw (1-1), while in Bern, the Young Boys won 2-1, qualifying to the round of sixteen.

CFR will play the Europa League play off against Red Star Belgrade, which was unexpectedly knocked out of the Champions League by Sheriff Tiraspol, after 1-1 in Belgrade and 0-1 in Tiraspol. CFR has its presence ensured in the Europa Conference League group stage if it is to be eliminated from the Europa League as well.

Starting this season the away goal rule is no longer in force, an even aggregate score at the end of the second leg putting the game through to overtime, and if the draw is not broken at the end of overtime, the game progresses to penalty shots.