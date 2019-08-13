 
     
CFR Cluj leads, after Football League I's round #5

Inquam Photos / Manases Sandor
CFR CLuj campioana campionat

CFR Cluj leads the rankings of the 2019-2020 Football League I after the 5th round of the matches that took place Friday to Monday: 

Here are the results: 

Academica Clinceni - AFC Chindia Targoviste 3-1 (2-1) 
CSM Politehnica Iasi - FC Dinamo Bucharest 2-0 (2-0) 
CS Gaz Metan Medias - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-0 (0-0) 
FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Hermannstadt 3-0 (1-0) 
Universitatea Craiova - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 0-1 (0-0) 
FCSB - FC Voluntari 1-3 (0-1) 
FC Viitorul Constanta - FC Botosani 2-2 (1-1) 

Rankings: 
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P 
1 CFR Cluj 5 4 1 0 13-3 13 
2 FC Viitorul 5 3 2 0 13-6 11 
3 Poli Iasi 5 3 2 0 6-1 11 
4 FC Botosani 5 2 3 0 11-6 9 
5 Gaz Metan Medias 5 2 3 0 7-4 9 
6 Universitatea Craiova 5 3 0 2 7-5 9 
7 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 5 1 4 0 4-3 7 
8 Astra Giurgiu 5 2 1 2 6-6 7 
9 FC Voluntari 5 1 2 2 5-7 5 
10 FCSB 5 1 1 3 6-10 4 
11 FC Hermannstadt 5 1 0 4 7-13 3 
12 Academica Clinceni 5 1 0 4 8-14 3 
13 Dinamo 5 1 0 4 4-12 3 
14 Chindia Targoviste 5 0 1 4 4-12 1 

Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.

