CFR Cluj leads, after Football League I's round #5

CFR Cluj leads the rankings of the 2019-2020 Football League I after the 5th round of the matches that took place Friday to Monday:Here are the results:
Academica Clinceni - AFC Chindia Targoviste 3-1 (2-1)
CSM Politehnica Iasi - FC Dinamo Bucharest 2-0 (2-0)
CS Gaz Metan Medias - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-0 (0-0)
FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Hermannstadt 3-0 (1-0)
Universitatea Craiova - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 0-1 (0-0)
FCSB - FC Voluntari 1-3 (0-1)
FC Viitorul Constanta - FC Botosani 2-2 (1-1)
Rankings:
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR Cluj 5 4 1 0 13-3 13
2 FC Viitorul 5 3 2 0 13-6 11
3 Poli Iasi 5 3 2 0 6-1 11
4 FC Botosani 5 2 3 0 11-6 9
5 Gaz Metan Medias 5 2 3 0 7-4 9
6 Universitatea Craiova 5 3 0 2 7-5 9
7 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 5 1 4 0 4-3 7
8 Astra Giurgiu 5 2 1 2 6-6 7
9 FC Voluntari 5 1 2 2 5-7 5
10 FCSB 5 1 1 3 6-10 4
11 FC Hermannstadt 5 1 0 4 7-13 3
12 Academica Clinceni 5 1 0 4 8-14 3
13 Dinamo 5 1 0 4 4-12 3
14 Chindia Targoviste 5 0 1 4 4-12 1
Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.