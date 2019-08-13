CFR Cluj leads, after Football League I's round #5

CFR Cluj leads the rankings of the 2019-2020 Football League I after the 5th round of the matches that took place Friday to Monday:

Here are the results:Academica Clinceni - AFC Chindia Targoviste 3-1 (2-1)CSM Politehnica Iasi - FC Dinamo Bucharest 2-0 (2-0)CS Gaz Metan Medias - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-0 (0-0)FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Hermannstadt 3-0 (1-0)Universitatea Craiova - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 0-1 (0-0)FCSB - FC Voluntari 1-3 (0-1)FC Viitorul Constanta - FC Botosani 2-2 (1-1)Rankings:Position Team G W D L GF-GA P1 CFR Cluj 5 4 1 0 13-3 132 FC Viitorul 5 3 2 0 13-6 113 Poli Iasi 5 3 2 0 6-1 114 FC Botosani 5 2 3 0 11-6 95 Gaz Metan Medias 5 2 3 0 7-4 96 Universitatea Craiova 5 3 0 2 7-5 97 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 5 1 4 0 4-3 78 Astra Giurgiu 5 2 1 2 6-6 79 FC Voluntari 5 1 2 2 5-7 510 FCSB 5 1 1 3 6-10 411 FC Hermannstadt 5 1 0 4 7-13 312 Academica Clinceni 5 1 0 4 8-14 313 Dinamo 5 1 0 4 4-12 314 Chindia Targoviste 5 0 1 4 4-12 1Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.