CFR Cluj leads in Football Liga I after 12th round

CFR Cluj leads in Football Liga I after the 12th round whose matches took place from Friday till Monday.

Here are the outcomes:

CS Gaz Metan Medias - FC Dinamo Bucharest 2-1 (2-0)ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - FC Voluntari 1-2 (0-1)FCSB - CS Mioveni 3-0 (0-0)FC Arges - FC Farul Constanta 2-1 (0-0)FC UTA Arad - FC U Craiova 1-0 (1-0)FC Rapid Bucharest - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 2-0 (1-0)AFC Botosani - AFC Chindia Targoviste 0-0Universitatea Craiova - FC Academica Clinceni 5-0 (3-0)RankingPlace Team M V DR D GS - GR P1 CFR Cluj 12 10 0 2 17-8 272 FCSB 12 7 3 2 23-11 243 FC Voluntari 12 8 0 4 17-13 244 FC Botosani 12 6 5 1 12-8 235 Universitatea Craiova 12 7 1 4 22-10 226 Rapid 12 6 3 3 15-9 217 UTA 12 5 5 2 12-8 208 Farul 12 5 3 4 15-8 189 FC Arges 12 5 3 4 10-7 1810 Chindia Targoviste 12 3 5 4 8-8 1411 Gaz Metan Medias 12 3 2 7 10-15 1112 CS Mioveni 12 3 2 7 6-16 1113 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 12 1 7 4 10-13 1014 FC U Craiova 1948 12 2 3 7 8-14 915 Dinamo 12 2 1 9 10-28 716 Academica Clinceni 12 0 3 9 9-28 3Legend: M - matches, V - victories, DR - draws, D - defeats, GS - goals scored, GP - goals received, P - points