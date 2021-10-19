 
     
CFR Cluj leads in Football Liga I after 12th round

CFR Cluj leads in Football Liga I after the 12th round whose matches took place from Friday till Monday.

Here are the outcomes:
CS Gaz Metan Medias - FC Dinamo Bucharest 2-1 (2-0)
ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - FC Voluntari 1-2 (0-1)
FCSB - CS Mioveni 3-0 (0-0)
FC Arges - FC Farul Constanta 2-1 (0-0)
FC UTA Arad - FC U Craiova 1-0 (1-0)
FC Rapid Bucharest - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 2-0 (1-0)
AFC Botosani - AFC Chindia Targoviste 0-0
Universitatea Craiova - FC Academica Clinceni 5-0 (3-0)

Ranking
Place Team M V DR D GS - GR P
1 CFR Cluj 12 10 0 2 17-8 27
2 FCSB 12 7 3 2 23-11 24
3 FC Voluntari 12 8 0 4 17-13 24
4 FC Botosani 12 6 5 1 12-8 23
5 Universitatea Craiova 12 7 1 4 22-10 22
6 Rapid 12 6 3 3 15-9 21
7 UTA 12 5 5 2 12-8 20
8 Farul 12 5 3 4 15-8 18
9 FC Arges 12 5 3 4 10-7 18
10 Chindia Targoviste 12 3 5 4 8-8 14
11 Gaz Metan Medias 12 3 2 7 10-15 11
12 CS Mioveni 12 3 2 7 6-16 11
13 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 12 1 7 4 10-13 10
14 FC U Craiova 1948 12 2 3 7 8-14 9
15 Dinamo 12 2 1 9 10-28 7
16 Academica Clinceni 12 0 3 9 9-28 3

Legend: M - matches, V - victories, DR - draws, D - defeats, GS - goals scored, GP - goals received, P - points

