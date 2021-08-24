 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CFR Cluj leads Liga 1 standings after sixth round

GSP
CFR Cluj

CFR Cluj is leading the Liga I, Romania's top professional football league, after the sixth round, the matches of which took place Friday to Monday.

Results:
AFC Chindia Targoviste - FC Academica Clinceni 2-2 (1-1)
FC Farul Constanta - FC Dinamo Bucharest 3-0 (1-0)
Universitatea Craiova - CS Gaz Metan Medias 1-0 (0-0)
FC Arges - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 0-1 (0-1)
FC UTA Arad - FC Voluntari 2-0 (0-0)
AFC Botosani - FC Rapid Bucharest 0-2 (0-0)
CS Mioveni - FC U Craiova 1-0 (1-0)
FCSB - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 1-1 (0-1)

Standings
Pos Team Pld W D L GF-GA Pts
1 CFR Cluj 6 6 0 0 9-3 18
2 Rapid 6 5 1 0 7-0 16
3 FC Botosani 6 4 1 1 6-4 13
4 Farul 6 3 2 1 6-1 11
5 UTA 6 3 2 1 6-3 11
6 FCSB 6 2 3 1 8-5 9
7 Universitatea Craiova 6 3 0 3 7-7 9
8 CS Mioveni 6 3 0 3 4-5 9
9 FC U Craiova 1948 6 2 1 3 6-7 7
10 Chindia Targoviste 6 1 3 2 4-5 6
11 Dinamo 6 2 0 4 6-9 6
12 FC Voluntari 6 2 0 4 5-10 6
13 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 6 1 2 3 5-7 5
14 FC Arges 6 1 1 4 4-6 4
15 Gaz Metan Medias 6 1 1 4 4-8 4
16 Academica Clinceni 6 0 1 5 5-12 1

Legend: Pos - position, Pld - Matches playes, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - Goals for, GA - Goals against, Pts - points

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.