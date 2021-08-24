CFR Cluj leads Liga 1 standings after sixth round

CFR Cluj is leading the Liga I, Romania's top professional football league, after the sixth round, the matches of which took place Friday to Monday.

Results:

AFC Chindia Targoviste - FC Academica Clinceni 2-2 (1-1)FC Farul Constanta - FC Dinamo Bucharest 3-0 (1-0)Universitatea Craiova - CS Gaz Metan Medias 1-0 (0-0)FC Arges - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 0-1 (0-1)FC UTA Arad - FC Voluntari 2-0 (0-0)AFC Botosani - FC Rapid Bucharest 0-2 (0-0)CS Mioveni - FC U Craiova 1-0 (1-0)FCSB - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 1-1 (0-1)StandingsPos Team Pld W D L GF-GA Pts1 CFR Cluj 6 6 0 0 9-3 182 Rapid 6 5 1 0 7-0 163 FC Botosani 6 4 1 1 6-4 134 Farul 6 3 2 1 6-1 115 UTA 6 3 2 1 6-3 116 FCSB 6 2 3 1 8-5 97 Universitatea Craiova 6 3 0 3 7-7 98 CS Mioveni 6 3 0 3 4-5 99 FC U Craiova 1948 6 2 1 3 6-7 710 Chindia Targoviste 6 1 3 2 4-5 611 Dinamo 6 2 0 4 6-9 612 FC Voluntari 6 2 0 4 5-10 613 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 6 1 2 3 5-7 514 FC Arges 6 1 1 4 4-6 415 Gaz Metan Medias 6 1 1 4 4-8 416 Academica Clinceni 6 0 1 5 5-12 1Legend: Pos - position, Pld - Matches playes, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - Goals for, GA - Goals against, Pts - points