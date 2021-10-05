CFR Cluj leads Liga I after 11th fixture of football championship

CFR Cluj is at the top of the standings in Liga I, Romania's top flight in association football, after the 11th fixture of the 2021-2022 season, which took place Friday through Monday.
Results:
CS Mioveni - FC Arges 0-0
AFC Chindia Targoviste - FCSB 0-1 (0-0)
FC Dinamo Bucharest - FC UTA Arad 2-2 (1-0)
ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - FC Rapid Bucharest 2-2 (2-2)
FC Voluntari - FC Farul Constanta 1-0 (0-0)
FC CFR 1907 Cluj - CS Gaz Metan Medias 2-1 (0-1)
FC U Craiova - Universitatea Craiova 0-2 (0-0)
FC Academica Clinceni - AFC Botosani 1-1 (0-1)
Standings
place team M W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR Cluj 11 10 0 1 17-6 27
2 FC Botosani 11 6 4 1 12-8 22
3 FCSB 11 6 3 2 20-11 21
4 FC Voluntari 11 7 0 4 15-12 21
5 Universitatea Craiova 11 6 1 4 17-10 19
6 Farul 11 5 3 3 14-6 18
7 Rapid 11 5 3 3 13-9 18
8 UTA 11 4 5 2 11-8 17
9 FC Arges 11 4 3 4 8-6 15
10 Chindia Targoviste 11 3 4 4 8-8 13
11 CS Mioveni 11 3 2 6 6-13 11
12 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 11 1 7 3 9-11 10
13 FC U Craiova 1948 11 2 3 6 8-13 9
14 Gaz Metan Medias 11 2 2 7 8-14 8
15 Dinamo 11 2 1 8 9-26 7
16 Academica Clinceni 11 0 3 8 9-23 3