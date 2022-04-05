CFR Cluj leads ranking in Football League I, after 3rd leg of play-off/play-out

CFR Cluj leads the ranking in Football League I, after the 3rd leg of play-offs / play-out, the matches of which were disputed from Friday until Monday.Results:
Play-off
FC Voluntari - FC Farul Constanta 1-0 (0-0)
FCSB - Universitatea Craiova 0-2 (0-1)
FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Arges 2-0 (1-0)
Play-out
FC U Craiova 1948 - CS Mioveni 1-1 (0-0)
AFC Chindia Targoviste - FC Dinamo Bucharest 0-2 (0-0)
FC UTA Arad - CS Gaz Metan Medias 4-0 (3-0)
FC Rapid Bucharest - AFC Botosani 3-0 (1-0)
ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - FC Academica Clinceni 6-0 (3-0)
Final ranking of the regular season
place team M V T D GS-GR P
1 CFR Cluj 30 24 4 2 48-16 76
2 FCSB 30 18 8 4 54-28 62
3 Universitatea Craiova 30 16 6 8 55-29 54
4 FC Arges 30 14 6 10 28-22 48
5 Farul 30 14 6 10 42-21 48
6 FC Voluntari 30 13 8 9 31-27 47
....................................................................................................................
7 FC Botosani 30 11 13 6 33-28 46
8 UTA 30 9 13 8 24-20 40
9 Rapid 30 9 13 8 34-31 40
10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 30 9 12 9 33-29 39
11 Chindia Targoviste 30 8 11 11 23-23 35
12 FC U Craiova 1948 30 8 9 13 31-35 33
13 CS Mioveni 30 6 11 13 19-36 29
14 Dinamo 30 4 5 21 24-66 17
15 Academica Clinceni 30 3 5 22 21-64 14
16 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 6 17 21-46 2
Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized 22 points by the the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Disciplinary Commission.
play-off ranking
place team M V T D GS-GR P
1 CFR Cluj 3 2 1 0 5-1 45
2 FCSB 3 2 0 1 5-4 37
3 Universitatea Craiova 3 2 0 1 6-3 33
4 FC Voluntari 3 2 0 1 5-4 30
5 Farul 3 0 1 2 0-3 25
6 FC Arges 3 0 0 3 2-8 24
play-out ranking
place team M V T D GS-GR P
1 Rapid 3 3 0 0 7-1 29
2 FC Botosani 3 2 0 1 6-3 29
3 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 3 2 1 0 9-1 27
4 UTA 3 2 0 1 7-1 26
5 FC U Craiova 1948 3 1 2 0 3-1 22
6 CS Mioveni 3 1 1 1 3-4 19
7 Chindia Targoviste 3 0 1 2 0-3 19
8 Dinamo 3 1 1 1 3-3 13
9 Academica Clinceni 3 0 0 3 0-10 3
10 Gaz Metan Medias 3 0 0 3 0-11 -11
Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized 12 points by FRF's Disciplinary Committee. Academica was penalized 2 points by FRF's Disciplinary Committee.
FC Voluntari, Sepsi OSK, Chindia, CS Mioveni and Dinamo benefited from having their scores rounded up.
Legend: M - matches, V - victories, T - ties, D - defeat, GS - goals scored, GR - goals received, P - points.