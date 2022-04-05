CFR Cluj leads ranking in Football League I, after 3rd leg of play-off/play-out

CFR Cluj leads the ranking in Football League I, after the 3rd leg of play-offs / play-out, the matches of which were disputed from Friday until Monday.

Results:Play-offFC Voluntari - FC Farul Constanta 1-0 (0-0)FCSB - Universitatea Craiova 0-2 (0-1)FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Arges 2-0 (1-0)Play-outFC U Craiova 1948 - CS Mioveni 1-1 (0-0)AFC Chindia Targoviste - FC Dinamo Bucharest 0-2 (0-0)FC UTA Arad - CS Gaz Metan Medias 4-0 (3-0)FC Rapid Bucharest - AFC Botosani 3-0 (1-0)ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - FC Academica Clinceni 6-0 (3-0)Final ranking of the regular seasonplace team M V T D GS-GR P1 CFR Cluj 30 24 4 2 48-16 762 FCSB 30 18 8 4 54-28 623 Universitatea Craiova 30 16 6 8 55-29 544 FC Arges 30 14 6 10 28-22 485 Farul 30 14 6 10 42-21 486 FC Voluntari 30 13 8 9 31-27 47....................................................................................................................7 FC Botosani 30 11 13 6 33-28 468 UTA 30 9 13 8 24-20 409 Rapid 30 9 13 8 34-31 4010 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 30 9 12 9 33-29 3911 Chindia Targoviste 30 8 11 11 23-23 3512 FC U Craiova 1948 30 8 9 13 31-35 3313 CS Mioveni 30 6 11 13 19-36 2914 Dinamo 30 4 5 21 24-66 1715 Academica Clinceni 30 3 5 22 21-64 1416 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 6 17 21-46 2Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized 22 points by the the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Disciplinary Commission.play-off rankingplace team M V T D GS-GR P1 CFR Cluj 3 2 1 0 5-1 452 FCSB 3 2 0 1 5-4 373 Universitatea Craiova 3 2 0 1 6-3 334 FC Voluntari 3 2 0 1 5-4 305 Farul 3 0 1 2 0-3 256 FC Arges 3 0 0 3 2-8 24play-out rankingplace team M V T D GS-GR P1 Rapid 3 3 0 0 7-1 292 FC Botosani 3 2 0 1 6-3 293 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 3 2 1 0 9-1 274 UTA 3 2 0 1 7-1 265 FC U Craiova 1948 3 1 2 0 3-1 226 CS Mioveni 3 1 1 1 3-4 197 Chindia Targoviste 3 0 1 2 0-3 198 Dinamo 3 1 1 1 3-3 139 Academica Clinceni 3 0 0 3 0-10 310 Gaz Metan Medias 3 0 0 3 0-11 -11Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized 12 points by FRF's Disciplinary Committee. Academica was penalized 2 points by FRF's Disciplinary Committee.FC Voluntari, Sepsi OSK, Chindia, CS Mioveni and Dinamo benefited from having their scores rounded up.Legend: M - matches, V - victories, T - ties, D - defeat, GS - goals scored, GR - goals received, P - points.