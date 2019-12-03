CFR Cluj ranks first after League I's round 18 matches

CFR Cluj is leading the League I after the matches of the 18th round played Friday through Monday.

Here are the rankings:

G V E D SG-RG P

1 CFR Cluj 18 10 5 3 40-14 35

2 Astra Giurgiu 18 10 4 4 28-18 34

3 FC Viitorul 18 9 5 4 39-21 32

4 Universitatea Craiova 18 9 4 5 26-17 31

5 Gaz Metan Medias 18 7 6 5 25-22 27

6 FCSB 17 8 3 6 25-23 27

7 FC Botosani 18 6 8 4 25-23 26

8 Dinamo 18 7 4 7 23-27 25

9 Politehnica Iasi 18 5 7 6 19-23 22

10 Academica Clinceni 18 4 6 8 24-33 18

11 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 18 3 10 5 16-18 17

12 Chindia Targoviste 18 4 5 9 20-33 17

13 FC Hermannstadt 18 3 6 9 14-32 15

14 FC Voluntari 17 1 5 11 11-31 9

Legend: G - games, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, SG - scored goals, RG - received goals, P - points.