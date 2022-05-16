CFR Cluj, Romania's champion, fifth time in a row

CFR Cluj won its fifth consecutive title as Romania's champion in soccer, on Sunday evening, after dispatching Universitatea Craiova with 2-1 (1-0), on its own field, in a match from the 9th leg, second to last one of the League I play-off stage.

The team coached by Dan Petrescu is 4 points ahead from its main follower, FCSB, before the final play-off stage. It is worth mentioning that at the end of the regulated season CFR had 14 points ahead from FCSB.Thus, CFR Cluj has added its 8th champion title to its track record, after the ones from 2008, 2010, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.The players from Cluj quickly opened score during the match against Universitatea Craiova through Ghanaian player Bismark Adjei-Boateng (2), through a position suspected of off-side, to the free kick executed by Ciprian Deac. Croatian striker Gabriel Debeljuh widened the gap (57) after a grave error of quarterback Valerica Gaman. Universitatea Craiova scored through Alexandru Mateiu (61) with a range shot from the edge of the box, after a ball that was rejected by the host's defence in a corner. The guests tried to tie, but did not manage to create clear occasions for a goal.CFR has 4 consecutive wins in the play-offs, while Universitatea lost its third game in a row (two in the championship, one in Romania's Cup) and four matches from the last 5 games in the championship and the Cup.FC CFR 1907 Cluj - Universitatea Craiova 2-1 (1-0), ''Dr. Constantin Radulescu'' Stadium - Cluj-NapocaScored: Bismark Adjei-Boateng (2), Gabriel Debeljuh (57), namely Alexandru Mateiu (61).Referees: Radu Petrescu; assistant referees: Mircea Mihail Grigoriu, Radu Adrian Ghinguleac; reserve referee: Bogdan Dumitrache (all from Bucharest)Observers: Nicolae Grigorescu (Timisoara) - CCA, Marin Petrache (Sabareni/Giurgiu) - LPF. (Agerpres)