CFR Cluj top the rankings of League I, after the fixtures of the 6th round of play-off and play-out, scheduled Friday to Monday.
The final rankings of regular season:
1 CFR Cluj 26 18 5 3 42-13 59
2 FCSB Bucharest 26 16 7 3 52-18 55
3 CS Universitatea Craiova 26 14 9 3 41-26 51
4 Astra Giurgiu 26 12 8 6 38-27 44
5 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 13 5 8 34-21 44
6 CSM Poli Iasi 26 11 6 9 34-31 39
............................................................................................................
7 FC Botosani 26 11 6 9 28-26 39
8 Dinamo Bucharest 26 11 6 9 39-31 39
9 Concordia Chiajna 26 8 4 14 36-37 28
10 FC Voluntari 26 7 7 12 25-35 28
11 ACS Poli Timisoara 26 6 9 11 22-37 27
12 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 26 5 4 17 15-44 19
13 Gaz Metan Medias 26 2 10 14 14-39 16
14 Juventus Bucharest 26 1 8 17 12-47 11
play-off
1 FCSB Bucharest 6 4 2 0 11-4 42
2 CFR Cluj 6 2 4 0 7-5 40
3 CS Universitatea Craiova 6 2 2 2 5-4 34
4 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 2 2 8-6 30
5 Astra Giurgiu 5 1 1 3 2-7 26
6 CSM Poli Iasi 5 0 1 4 3-10 21
play-out
1 Dinamo Bucharest 6 5 0 1 13-5 35
2 FC Botosani 6 2 3 1 4-3 29
3 FC Voluntari 6 2 1 3 7-9 21
4 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 6 2 4 0 11-8 20
5 Concordia Chiajna 6 1 2 3 5-8 19
6 Gaz Metan Medias 6 3 1 2 9-8 18
7 ACS Poli Timisoara 6 0 2 4 3-7 16
8 Juventus Bucharest 6 2 1 3 4-8 13