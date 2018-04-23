CFR Cluj top the rankings of League I, after the fixtures of the 6th round of play-off and play-out, scheduled Friday to Monday.

The final rankings of regular season:1 CFR Cluj 26 18 5 3 42-13 59 FCSB Bucharest 26 16 7 3 52-18 553 CS Universitatea Craiova 26 14 9 3 41-26 514 Astra Giurgiu 26 12 8 6 38-27 445 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 13 5 8 34-21 446 CSM Poli Iasi 26 11 6 9 34-31 39............................................................................................................7 FC Botosani 26 11 6 9 28-26 398 Dinamo Bucharest 26 11 6 9 39-31 399 Concordia Chiajna 26 8 4 14 36-37 2810 FC Voluntari 26 7 7 12 25-35 2811 ACS Poli Timisoara 26 6 9 11 22-37 2712 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 26 5 4 17 15-44 1913 Gaz Metan Medias 26 2 10 14 14-39 1614 Juventus Bucharest 26 1 8 17 12-47 11play-off1 FCSB Bucharest 6 4 2 0 11-4 422 CFR Cluj 6 2 4 0 7-5 403 CS Universitatea Craiova 6 2 2 2 5-4 344 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 2 2 8-6 305 Astra Giurgiu 5 1 1 3 2-7 266 CSM Poli Iasi 5 0 1 4 3-10 21play-out1 Dinamo Bucharest 6 5 0 1 13-5 352 FC Botosani 6 2 3 1 4-3 293 FC Voluntari 6 2 1 3 7-9 214 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 6 2 4 0 11-8 205 Concordia Chiajna 6 1 2 3 5-8 196 Gaz Metan Medias 6 3 1 2 9-8 187 ACS Poli Timisoara 6 0 2 4 3-7 168 Juventus Bucharest 6 2 1 3 4-8 13