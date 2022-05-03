CFR Cluj topping footbal's League I rankings after seventh stage of play-off/out

CFR Cluj is leading the rankings of the League I, after the seventh stage of the play-off/play-out, the matches of which took place Friday to Monday.

Results:

Play-off

Universitatea Craiova - FC Voluntari 1-0 (1-0)

FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Farul Constanta 1-0 (0-0)

FC FCSB - FC Arges 4-0 (2-0)

Play-out

ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - CS Gaz Metan Medias 3-1 (2-1)

AFC Chindia Targoviste - FC Rapid Bucharest 0-0

FC Dinamo Bucharest - FC Academica Clinceni 5-1 (0-0)

FC U Craiova 1948 - AFC UTA Arad 1-0 (0-0)

CS Mioveni - AFC Botosani 0-2 (0-0)

Final standings of the regular season:

place team M W D L GF-GA P

1 CFR Cluj 30 24 4 2 48-16 76

2 FCSB 30 18 8 4 54-28 62

3 Universitatea Craiova 30 16 6 8 55-29 54

4 FC Arges 30 14 6 10 28-22 48

5 Farul 30 14 6 10 42-21 48

6 FC Voluntari 30 13 8 9 31-27 47

....................................................................................................................

7 FC Botosani 30 11 13 6 33-28 46

8 UTA 30 9 13 8 24-20 40

9 Rapid 30 9 13 8 34-31 40

10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 30 9 12 9 33-29 39

11 Chindia Targoviste 30 8 11 11 23-23 35

12 FC U Craiova 1948 30 8 9 13 31-35 33

13 CS Mioveni 30 6 11 13 19-36 29

14 Dinamo 30 4 5 21 24-66 17

15 Academica Clinceni 30 3 5 22 21-64 14

16 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 6 17 21-46 2

Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalised 22 points by the Disciplinary Committee of the Romanian Football Federation.

play-off ranking

place team M W D L GF-GA P

1 CFR Cluj 7 4 1 2 9-5 51

2 FCSB 7 6 0 1 18-4 49

3 Universitatea Craiova 7 6 0 1 17-5 45

4 FC Voluntari 7 2 0 5 5-11 30

5 Farul 7 1 1 5 2-11 28

6 FC Arges 7 1 0 6 3-18 27

play-out ranking

place team M W D L GF-GA P

1 Rapid 7 6 1 0 18-1 39

2 FC Botosani 7 5 0 2 12-6 38

3 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 7 5 1 1 14-3 36

4 FC U Craiova 1948 7 4 2 1 11-4 31

5 UTA 7 3 0 4 8-5 29

6 CS Mioveni 7 4 1 2 9-7 28

7 Chindia Targoviste 7 1 2 4 4-6 23

8 Dinamo 7 3 1 3 10-8 19

9 Academica Clinceni 7 0 0 6 1-24 -5

10 Gaz Metan Medias 7 0 0 7 2-25 -37

Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalised 38 points by the Disciplinary Committee of the Romanian Football Federation. Academica was penalized 12 points.

FC Voluntari, Sepsi OSK, Chindia, CS Mioveni and Dinamo benefitted from rounding up.

Legend: M - matches, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals for, GA - goals against, P - points.

AGERPRES