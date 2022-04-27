CFR SA to continue measures for efficiency of railway transport of freight on border with Ukraine

CFR S.A. will start, using direct labour, a repair program for several broad-gauge and standard-gauge railway lines, from the Vicsani (SRCF Iasi) and Halmeu (SRCF Cluj ), Minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu announced on Wednesday, on his Facebook page.

"These works supplement the existing transport capacity and aim to increase the degree of operationalization of freight traffic, improve maneuvering conditions and improve traffic at the borders with the Ukrainian Railway," said the Minister of Transport.

According to the quoted source, for the Vicsani railway station, the works will be carried out between April 28 and May 3, 2022, and another 5 railway lines will be operational, out of which 3 broad gauge. At the Halmeu border station, the works will take place between May 2 and May 31, 2022, and through these works, 4 more railway lines will be reopened, two of which will be broad gauge, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The measures will increase the cargo transhipment capacity from trains coming from Ukraine and will automatically lead to a reduction in the technological time required for these operations. Basically, after the completion of the works, 7 broad-gauge and standard-gauge railway lines will be operational at the Vicsani border point, and 16 railway lines with both types of gauge at Halmeu," Grindeanu further wrote.