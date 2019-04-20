Chairman of the Romanian Academy Ioan-Aurel Pop: 'The path to humanity, humankind, passes through kindness, nation'

Chairman of the Romanian Academy Ioan-Aurel Pop told the launch of his book "Romanii. Eseuri dinspre Unire" (Romanians. Essays from the Union) that in order to reach humanity and humankind, man has to pass through kindness, and people and nation are intermediate steps.

"Today is Palm Sunday and we each gather together home to express our thoughts and to declare our love for our loved ones and first of all for God. (...) Memory is a fundamental attribute of intelligence and, in order not to lose our memory we have learn more poems by rote, as would happen before. Should we learn more poems by rote, we would not forget our history. Man, in order to reach humanity and humankind must pass through kindness and an intermediate step - because there is no jumping directly as a human to globalism, which is so much talked about today - is the nation (...) We are Romanians in this part of Europe, we speak this beautiful and harmonious language, as the Poles speak theirs, the Czechs speak theirs, the Hungarians speak theirs and so forth. Therefore, to talk about man and humanity without understanding what this wonderful community named nation means forgetting something of the richness of life. I urge you not to forget anything about the richness and beauty of life, and I wish you a blessed Palm Sunday in preparing the great feast of the Lord's Resurrection," Pop told an audience of about 200 that attended the launch of his book.

In turn, sociologist Vasile Dincu said Pop has turned from a historian into a militant for national identity.

"I have read this book and it rather it conveyed to me a sense of gravity, sadness, because Ioan-Aurel Pop, a historian, is forced to leave his job, his specific working table, to fight on a front that almost all Romanian intellectuals have fled. Thus, historians have lost a great historian, because he [Pop] had to turn into a militant for our identity (...) I did not look at this book as an author's book ; as Mrs Irina Petras said, it is an identity book, and also a critical examination of the author's consciousness. I believe that this book must put an end in our culture to the debates about union (...) This is a book of great depths because it goes somewhere to the last foundation that Lucian Blaga tried to approach, that of metaphysical thinking and language. I think a very important epoch of 150 years is coming to a close with this book, which is a marvelous synthesis of the personal experiences of a genuine intellectual," said Dinu.

Among the speakers was the former chief negotiator of Romania with the EU, Vasile Puscas, who said that without national culture we cannot walk toward the future.

"This is not a mere editorial but a cultural event (...) We, without culture, without national culture, will not be able to walk toward the future," Puscas said.

The Scoala Ardeleana publishing house in partnership with ARDynamiX and AGERPRES, launched on Sunday, at the Gaudeamus Book Fair, the book "Romanii. Eseuri dinspre Unire" (Romanians. Essays from the Union) by Ioan-Aurel Pop, an editorial project dedicated to the 2018 centennial of the Decembner 1, 1918 Grater Union.

Also addressing the audience were Irina Petras, Ioan Bolovan, Vasile Sebastian Dincu, Vasile Puscas and Dorel Visan.

The book has been named the most sought-after book at the fair by the public.

