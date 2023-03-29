Chamber creates March 3, Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day

Romania's Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday a bill creating the Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day on March 3, 247 to four abstentions.

"In order to mark the Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day, public diplomacy, culture and education activities are organised at the national or local level, as the case may be, to illustrate the Romanian-Polish solidarity," the bill reads.

On March 3 of each year, the Presidential Administration, the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take the necessary measures to raise the flag of Poland alongside that of Romania, told Agerpres.

Parliament will take the necessary measures to mark the significance of the moment through a solemn moment at the beginning of the parliamentary session on March 3 of each year or, when Parliament does not meet on this date, on the occasion of the parliamentary session in the immediate temporal proximity of March 3.

At the same time, public institutions will fund events organised by the central and local public administrations. These events can be supported, including financially, by non-governmental organisations and the civil society as well.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.