Chamber decides to extend schedule to pass justice legislation; opposition stages protest

The Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday decided to extend the work schedule for passing amendments to Laws 303/2004 on the statutes of magistrates, 304/2004 on judicial organisation and 317/2004 on the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), with the MPs of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) standing before the tribune in protest, wearing shirts with the message "#fara penali" (no to criminals).

The decision of the plenary session to extend the work program passed 145 votes to 65 against.Floor leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan criticised the decision, arguing that the lawmakers of the ruling coalition have turned Parliament "into a tool to get hold of Justice.""You are getting us out of Europe! Stop this avalanche against the Romanian state!" Turcan said.USR floor leader Claudiu Nasui, said the decision violates "any parliamentary common sense.""This is the reason why Parliament is among the least trusted by the citizens. (...) There are some laws that you want to hastily pass. You will not be at rule all the time. Do you want independent or subordinate justice?," added Nasui.In reply, chair of the select committee dealing with the justice legislation Florin Iordache, said the reports on these laws had been distributed, and the committee only brings the projects in line with the Constitutional Court's rulings.USR MP Stelian Ion argued that these reports were ready in writing before the debates in the committee were completed. "Elementary common sense is being breached. It is a ready-made report written at a meeting that is not over; this report is a fake and does not include all the debated amendments. We understand that you want to give justice the final blow. You have injected a dose of radioactive polonium into Justice, and the effects will be visible in time," said Ion.During Ion's speech, several USR MPs stood before the dais with their backs to the sitting MPs, wearing white shirts reading "# fara penali " (no to criminals).Turcan urged them to turn their faces to their colleagues as a token of respect, yet noting that the message of USR lawmakers is right. Following Turcan's admonishment, the USR MPs turned to face the sitting MPs.

AGERPRES .