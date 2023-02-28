Chamber extends to two years statutory adoption leave

Statutory adoption leave in Romania shall be extended to two years, the Chamber of Deputies decided on Tuesday as they passed a bill on adoption 251 to 2 and 13 abstentions, told Agerpres.

The object of the bill is amending Article (50) (1) in Law 273/2004 to extend the statutory adoption leave from a maximum of one year to a maximum of two years, which also includes the period of entrusting the child for adoption, as well as a monthly allowance.

The bill was adopted by the Senate, but the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in the case of this bill.