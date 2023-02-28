 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Chamber extends to two years statutory adoption leave

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

Statutory adoption leave in Romania shall be extended to two years, the Chamber of Deputies decided on Tuesday as they passed a bill on adoption 251 to 2 and 13 abstentions, told Agerpres.

The object of the bill is amending Article (50) (1) in Law 273/2004 to extend the statutory adoption leave from a maximum of one year to a maximum of two years, which also includes the period of entrusting the child for adoption, as well as a monthly allowance.

The bill was adopted by the Senate, but the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in the case of this bill.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.