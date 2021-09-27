Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu comes Monday to the 'Government Hour' debate in the Chamber of Deputies.The decision was taken last week by the Standing Bureau of the Chamber, at the request of the minister, who wanted a rescheduling on September 27 because he could not be present on September 15, when he was initially invited, agerpres reports.
"On this occasion, I will present to my colleagues in Parliament more detail regarding the compensation scheme and, at the same time, I will answer all their questions. (...) I want to have a substantial debate in order to find the best solutions together for the Romanians, who are affected by the high costs of their energy and electricity bills," said Popescu in his letter to the Standing Bureau.
On September 12, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies invited the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, to the "Government Hour," on the topic of energy bills, at the request of the group of national minorities.