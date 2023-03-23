Chamber of Deputies' Ciolacu: For all political decision-makers of the country, PNRR has become an obsession

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has become "an obsession" for all political decision-makers, this being the toughest and most solid test for the Romanian administration, told Agerpres.

Ciolacu participated in the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham).

"Me and Mr. Prime Minister, I as president of PSD and Mr. Prime Minister as president of PNL, let us tell you very clearly: Romania has political stability and we both guarantee this political stability. Taking into account all the context current, the security crisis, the pandemic we went through, the energy crisis, the crisis in the Republic of Moldova, where we have a very clear duty in terms of our aid to the Romanians in the Republic of Moldova, I am determined - also by my colleagues - to keep this line, regardless of how the polls show us. I think we must assume this first of all as Romanians. (...) Nothing is more important for Romania than a strong economy, and the American investors in this room are essential for our common success", said Ciolacu.

He added that in order to develop the country economically, a pragmatic and capable government is needed to capitalize on any opportunity to develop economic relations and gave assurances that the current governing coalition will strengthen "the economic dimension of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States".

"I know that any investor, not only American, has legitimate concerns related to the administrative efficiency of the Romanian state, i.e. the bureaucracy and especially the interaction with the fiscal area. Here, my message is clear: the time has come to test the political will to build a more flexible administration, we must reduce the number of posts at the same time as increasing the speed of digitization of the state's information infrastructure. We have European money available from the PNRR for this and we must not miss this chance. I will tell you something extremely sincere: for all political decision-makers of the country, PNRR has become an obsession. It is the toughest and most solid test for the Romanian administration, but also the best possible preparation for the other major objective of the Romanian state - joining the OECD. These are complicated topics, but you will see that this the coalition will bring them to an end. We will not abandon either special pensions or other reforms. Already, the whistleblower law has been corrected and in the following days we will check together the other points requested by the European Commission for payment request no. 2", said the PSD leader.