Chamber of Deputies clear bill on NATO flights to be exempt from paying tariffs

The military flights of the NATO member states are exempt from paying tariffs for navigation or airport services, without the need to conclude bilateral or multilateral agreements/treaties, according to a draft law cleared by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday.

The deputies passed, by a majority of votes, the draft law regarding the approval of Government's Emergency Ordinance No.17/2022 for the amendment and supplement of Law No.21/2020 - the Air Code, told Agerpres.

The draft law regulates the amendment and supplement of Law No.21/2020, the legal interventions aimed mainly at the exemption from the payment of tariffs for air navigation services and passenger airport tariffs, security, development, transit, transfer, landing, parking and lighting of military flights performed by the aircraft of a member state of NATO, without the need to conclude bilateral or multilateral agreements/treaties in this regard between Romania and the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Moreover, the inclusion of some provisions is proposed in order to cover the situations in which certain flights will be subject to exemption from the payment of tariffs for air navigation or airport services, based on treaties to which Romania is a party. This way, the legal framework is created for the observance of future commitments that Romania could assume through international treaties, regarding the exemption of certain categories of flights from the payment of tariffs for navigation services or those of airports.

The bill was adopted by the Senate, with the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body.