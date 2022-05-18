Chamber of Deputies: draft Offshore Law, adopted

The Chamber of Deputies has adopted the draft Offshore Law on Wednesday.There were 248 votes "in favor" and 34 votes "against".
The draft law regulates a set of measures regarding the stability of the fiscal regime and petroleum royalties.AGERPRES
