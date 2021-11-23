 
     
Chamber of Deputies elects PSD MPs Catauta, Suciu deputy speakers

At a plenary sitting on Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies elected Social Democratic Party ( PSD) lawmakers Ana Maria Catauta and Daniel Suciu deputy speakers, 233 to 6 and 3 abstentions.

The former deputy speakers Sorin Grindeanu and Alexandru Rafila resigned office; Daniel Suciu stepped down as secretary of the Chamber and Marius Budai as treasurer of the Chamber. Sorin Grindeanu, Alexandru Rafila and Marius Budai will be part of the new government, agerpres reports.

Alexandra Presura was elected secretary, and Mitica Marius Margarit was appointed treasurer.

