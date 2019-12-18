 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Chamber of Deputies passes bill on doubling child allowances

camera deputatilor plen

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the draft law initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on doubling child allowances. 

According to the bill, "the state allowance for children is established in the amount of: a) 600 lei for children up to 2 years old or up to 3 years, in the case of the child with a disability; b) 300 lei for children aged between 2 years and 18 years, as well as for the young people referred to in art.1 paragraph (3); c) 600 lei for children aged between 3 years and 18 years, in the case of the disabled children". 

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-maker in this case.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.