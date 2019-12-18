Chamber of Deputies passes bill on doubling child allowances

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the draft law initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on doubling child allowances.

According to the bill, "the state allowance for children is established in the amount of: a) 600 lei for children up to 2 years old or up to 3 years, in the case of the child with a disability; b) 300 lei for children aged between 2 years and 18 years, as well as for the young people referred to in art.1 paragraph (3); c) 600 lei for children aged between 3 years and 18 years, in the case of the disabled children".The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-maker in this case.