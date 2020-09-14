 
     
Chamber of Deputies: Romanians abroad will be able to vote in parliamentary elections over two days

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam vot coada vot votare sectie de votare sectie

The plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies has adopted on Monday an amendment to the draft law regarding the modification and amendment of some laws in the electoral domain, according to which Romanian voters abroad will have two days - Saturday and Sunday - to vote in the parliamentary elections this year.

A number of 160 deputies voted "in favour", 10 were "against" and there were 5 abstentions.

The amendment was rejected in the Legal Committee of the Chamber. It was proposed by the Save Romania Union (USR) and supported in the plenary sitting by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL).

