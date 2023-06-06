Chamber of Deputies' speaker invites Italian companies to invest in construction, strategic sector in coming period

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, on Tuesday invited Italian companies to invest in the field of construction, noting that this sector will be a strategic one for Romania in the coming period.

The clarifications were made on the occasion of the reception organized by the Italian Embassy in Bucharest, in the context of the National Day of the Italian Republic.

As to bilateral trade, Italy is the second most important commercial partner of Romania. There is also an "upward" trend in commercial exchanges, and the year 2022 marked "a historical record" in the field, stated Marcel Ciolacu.

"At the same time, we appreciate that there is still a significant potential for the development of economic and commercial relations, as well as of Italian investments in Romania. I am thinking first of all about the field of construction, which will be one of the strategic sectors in the coming period for us. We have important European funds available on the basis of which we will develop our infrastructure in the coming years. That is why I appeal to Italian companies to come and get involved in our country. Equally, I think that Romanian companies can also get more involved in the Italian market, because, as we discussed in my recent official visit to Rome, there are many opportunities and projects in your country", he added.

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies added that, over time, Romania and Italy managed to build a relationship "based on mutual trust" and solidarity. In this sense, he recalled that doctors and nurses from Romania offered help to Italy "without hesitation" during the pandemic.

According to him, the "privileged" bilateral relationship is confirmed by the "exemplary" cooperation within the European Union and NATO, especially in the "extremely volatile" security context, marked by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"We are determined to continue this collaboration on multiple sectors to advance the goals of common interest," he said.

Ciolacu also specified that bilateral relations are supported by the consolidated strategic partnership, signed 15 years ago.

He also stated that the Romanians living in Italy and the Italians present in Romania act as a "strong binder", offering "a unique character" to bilateral relations. He declared himself proud of the "important Romanian community" in Italy and the way in which it has integrated and brings "added value and honor" to both states.

"On June 2, 1946, the Italian Republic was proclaimed, an event of high importance in the history of contemporary Italy, because it marked the return to a republic-type form of government and the attachment of the Italian people to democracy and the restoration of peace on our continent. Thus it gives me great pleasure to address on this occasion cordial congratulations, accompanied by the best thoughts to all Italian citizens and the important Italian community in Romania. Today, we are also celebrating the anniversary of an important strategic partner and a close friend of Romania," Ciolacu emphasized. AGERPRES